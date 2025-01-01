Elly Trickett Content Director, News, IBM

Elly Trickett leads news content for IBM Think, including the twice-weekly Think Newsletter and the Mixture of Experts podcast. She has held a range of editorial and content strategy roles at IBM, including homepage editor-in-chief and global events marketing lead. Earlier in her career, Elly was editor-in-chief of Direct Marketing News and held senior editorial roles at Campaign and PRWeek. She also led content and product strategy at WeightWatchers.com, overseeing editorial across web, mobile and print. Elly holds a BA in music, with a focus on contemporary composition, from Dartington College of Arts in the UK, and is a certified CrossFit trainer.