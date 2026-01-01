Elham Allahdad Managing Consultant, Global Healthcare and Life Sciences

Elham Allahdad is a Managing Consultant within IBM Consulting’s Healthcare & Life Sciences practice, specialising in digital transformation, AI, data, and R&D innovation across the life sciences and healthcare sectors. She works with pharmaceutical, biotech, and public health organisations to design and deliver transformation programmes that improve operational efficiency, accelerate research and development, and enable more connected, patient-centric healthcare ecosystems.

With a background spanning healthcare strategy, policy, and business transformation, Elham brings experience across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. Prior to joining IBM, she worked in consulting roles focused on market access, commercial strategy, operating model transformation, health data, and innovation for leading life sciences organisations and public sector clients.

At IBM, Elham supports strategic initiatives across AI, clinical operations, R&D transformation, health data, and enterprise transformation, helping organisations apply emerging technologies responsibly and at scale. She is particularly passionate about the role of trustworthy AI and strong data foundations in enabling the future of healthcare and life sciences transformation.

Elham holds an MSc in Healthcare Policy & Management from the University of Birmingham and a BSc in Health Economics.