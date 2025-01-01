Dylan Jones Senior Product Manager, IBM

Dylan Jones is an experienced product management, account management, and consulting professional in the software industry, specializing in asset management, maintenance, reliability, and inventory management.

He currently serves as the Senior Product Manager for IBM Maximo Inventory Optimization within IBM Software, where he drives product strategy and development to enhance inventory management solutions for global clients. He has a strong background in asset-intensive industries and has deep expertise in optimizing maintenance and reliability processes.

Dylan holds educational qualifications in engineering, commerce, and trade studies, providing a well-rounded foundation for his work in technology-driven business solutions. His career is marked by a commitment to helping organizations maximize operational efficiency through innovative software and strategic consulting.