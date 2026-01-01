Dylan Boday VP, Technology Lifecycle Services, Product Management and Strategy, IBM

Dylan Boday is a Vice President at IBM responsible for Product Management and Strategy of the IBM infrastructure support business. In this role, he plays a critical role in leading the strategy and portfolio for IBM's global infrastructure support which spans a suite of services for the full lifecycle of major systems like IBM Z, Power and Storage while integrating multi-vendor value adds. He has held a number of business and technical executive roles spanning hardware/software, cloud, and AI. Dylan is prominent thought leader in hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and AI, he frequently discusses how to maximize data center potential and business agility by leveraging AI-enabled, proactive, and comprehensive support solutions.