Dr. Peter Staar Master Inventor, AI for knowledge, IBM

Dr. Peter Staar joined the IBM Research - Zurich Laboratory in July 2015 as a post-doctoral research fellow in the Foundations of Cognitive Solutions project. The Belgian-born scientist first came to IBM Research as a summer student in 2006.

Before joining IBM Research, Peter was a post-doctoral researcher in Theoretical Physics and PASC (Platform for Advanced Scientific Computing) at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Switzerland.

He earned his PhD in Theoretical Physics and his M.Sc. degree in Physics at ETH Zurich in 2013 and 2009, respectively, and his B.S. degree in Physics (cum laude) from the Catholic University Leuven, Belgium.

Peter has twice been a finalist for the prestigious ACM Gordon Bell award, first in 2013 for his paper entitled "Taking a Quantum Leap in Time to Solution for Simulations of High-Tc Superconductors" and then in 2015 for his paper entitled "An Extreme-Scale Implicit Solver for Complex PDEs: Highly Heterogeneous Flow in Earth Mantle."

Currently, Peter manages the "Scalable Knowledge Ingestion" group at the IBM Research - Zurich Laboratory. The group focuses on the development of technologies to ingest large corpora of technical documents and extract/explore the knowledge contained in them.