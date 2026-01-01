Dr. Avi Mehra Associate Partner and Clinical Safety Lead, Co-Founder Doctorpreneurs | Digital Health Advisor, IBM

Dr. Avi Mehra is a medical doctor turned digital health leader at the forefront of transforming healthcare through technology.

He is an Associate Partner for Healthcare & Life Sciences (Global) and CSO at IBM, leading transformation initiatives with healthcare clients in the UK and internationally. He drives impactful change across the sector by leveraging IBM’s advanced technology and consulting expertise. His experience spans over 20 countries, working across diverse healthcare systems in regions such as the UK, Europe, the Middle East, the US, and Asia-Pacific. Throughout his career, he has successfully built and led high-performing, multi-disciplinary teams on a global scale.

Dr. Mehra is also the Co-Founder of Doctorpreneurs, a not-for-profit organization and one of the world’s largest communities for medical innovators and entrepreneurs.