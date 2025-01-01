Divyasri Thota QA/Test Developer, IBM

Divyasri Thota is a skilled quality assurance professional who ensures robust and reliable software development in agile, collaborative environments.

She establishes testing standards and applies quality technologies to enhance software integrity. She advocates for testability from the ground up and ensures that applications are resilient and account for potential failure scenarios. Divyasri works closely with cross-functional teams throughout the development lifecycle, from initial story definition to final deployment.

With expertise in exploratory testing and defect detection, she collaborates with developers and product owners to identify root causes and implement preventative measures. She also drives the adoption of test automation, including unit, integration, and functional testing, to optimize software quality and efficiency.