Divya Singal manages the worldwide Sales Enablement and Client Education for the IBM IT Automation portfolio. She enjoys educating customers, partners, and internal IBM teams transforming them into evangelists of IBM technologies. Being entrenched in the learning and enablement roadmaps for our clients has been an exciting journey for her. Divya holds an MS degree in Information Technology from NYU, New York, and a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from India. In her spare time, she volunteers as a first-responder in the town ambulatory service. Divya lives in Westchester, NY with her husband, two sons, and a dog.