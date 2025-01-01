Dimitrios Pendarakis Chief Security Officer, IBM

Dimitrios Pendarakis is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and the Chief Security Officer for IBM Power. In this role, he formulates and guides the execution of the security strategy and roadmap for IBM Power Systems across the hardware, firmware, operating systems, and management layers for both on-premises and cloud offerings. Dimitrios leads security and compliance for the IBM Power Virtual Server offering on IBM Cloud, defining and overseeing security controls and leading compliance certifications such as PCI-DSS, ISO 27K, HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2, and HITRUST.

Dimitrios works closely with IBM Power customers, ecosystem partners, and other IBM business units to understand and meet their requirements. During his over twenty years with IBM, he has driven critical innovations across IBM systems and services. His technical leadership has resulted in numerous high-impact academic publications and more than 60 patents. Dimitrios holds Master's and PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University in the City of New York.