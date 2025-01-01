Diana Toma Product Marketing Manager

Diana Toma is a passionate product marketing professional with a deep enthusiasm for technology, particularly where automation, data, and AI intersect to drive meaningful value. At IBM, she has played a key role in shaping marketing strategies for solutions such as SPSS Statistics, Process Mining, Business Automation Workflow, and Business Automation Manager Open Editions.

While new technologies emerge each year, Diana believes that innovation alone isn't enough. What truly drives her is uncovering the human angle—crafting compelling stories that make complex innovations not only understandable, but genuinely impactful.

Before joining IBM, Diana gained valuable experience at myInvenio, a process mining start-up later acquired by IBM, and at ASTER S. Cons. p. A., where she contributed to the European Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs program.

Outside of her professional life, Diana enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She is also passionate about music, film, art, and travel—all of which inspire her creativity and offer fresh perspectives on the world.