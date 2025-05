Deniz Demirel Partner, HR and Talent Transformation Global Strategic Partnerships, IBM Consulting

Deniz Demirel is a Partner at IBM Consulting, overseeing Global Strategic Partnerships within the IBM HR and Talent Transformation (HRTT) service line. He assists clients in digitally transforming their HR functions. Deniz has led over 20 global HR transformation programs for top-tier IBM clients and contributes to developing new offerings and thought leadership for the IBM HRTT Center of Competency.