David Meek Partner - Global Leader Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

David has 32 years of experience deploying manufacturing, Supply Chain, SAP, IoT, and AI solutions to a variety of manufacturers in industrial, chemicals, agribusiness, consumer products, life sciences, and oil & gas companies. David has assisted manufacturers in shaping Factory of the Future strategies and roadmaps to deliver world-class performance. David had led multi-year transformational programs combining assets from multiple acquired companies into a single new entity while implementing all new execution systems.

In the last five years, David has driven the use of AI in the manufacturing environment and helped shape IBM’s offerings and solutions for Industry 4.0, IoT, and cognitive. David is IBM’s Global Leader for IBM’s Intelligent Operations Team, delivering Industry 4.0 strategy and deploying IBM’s artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions to improve business results from manufacturing processes.