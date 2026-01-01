David Levy Advisory Solution Architect, Client Engineering

New York City born and bred, David Levy is a solution architect at IBM who thrives on simplifying and automating complex workflows and diving deep into technology's possibilities. In his 20s, he juggled military manufacturing with a music career before switching to software development in his 30s. Now, he's all in on tech, coding in Vim, tinkering in his home AI lab, and geeking out over the latest innovations (his Steam Deck might be his favorite atm).

David hosts IBM's podcast AI in Action, breaking down AI and tech with clarity and a stable of awesome guests. His side hustle is building absurd and fun apps and filming step-by-step ""how-to"" videos. David's passion for bleeding-edge technology and his desire to share the lessons he has learned have earned him a reputation as a leader in this space.