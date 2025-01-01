David Bibbs Managing Director, IBM Technology - UK Healthcare, IBM

David Bibbs is the managing director of IBM’s technology business in healthcare and life sciences, leading the company’s strategy to accelerate technology adoption and enable digital transformation across the UK health and life sciences sectors. With nearly 25 years of experience in healthcare technology sales and leadership, David has worked extensively with the NHS, private healthcare providers, and EMEA health markets to drive innovation and efficiency.

Before joining IBM, David held key leadership roles at Oracle and Amazon Web Services, where he orchestrated strategic digital transformations, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. His expertise spans cloud services, AI, and data-driven decision-making, helping healthcare and life sciences organisations improve operational performance while reducing IT costs. He has experience leading large-scale national, citizen-facing projects for technology companies, for example, Federated Data Platform and the UK Halo platform, including the test and trace service.