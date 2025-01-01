Dan Stingaciu Software Engineer

I’ve been a curious person my entire life and I love to solve problems which is why Engineering always felt like the right path for me. That curiosity developed into a desire to constantly grow and that’s something that I have been successful at throughout my career. I’ve always taken on opportunities and challenges whenever they presented themselves to develop something new or use tools that I have never used before.

From a technical standpoint I’ve developed production ready web applications using node JS from the ground up, contributed to the development of various SaaS products in different areas such as backend with Java and frontend with React. From a leadership perspective, I’ve had the opportunity to lead teams of developers in different settings which tested my abilities to communicate effectively and provide the right guidance to achieve our goals.

I’m always excited for what’s to come!