Dan Nosowitz Writer

Dan Nosowitz is a writer and editor based in Los Angeles. His journalism experience includes stints at Popular Science, Gizmodo, and Fast Company, and his freelance work has appeared in the New York Times, New York Magazine, GQ, Bloomberg Businessweek, Atlas Obscura, and many more. As a consultant, he has worked with The Outline and The Awl, and has written various forms of copy for the NBA (National Basketball Association), Ford, Verizon, and others. He was also a staff writer at eBay, specializing in AI and other technology writing for both an internal and external audience.