Dan Kusel AWS Global Managing Partner, General Manager, and Global Practice Leader, IBM Consulting

Dan Kusel is a senior global executive, operator, and educator at the intersection of technology, strategy, and large-scale deal-making. He currently serves as Global Managing Partner, General Manager, & Global Leader for IBM’s AWS Practice, leading a multi-billion-dollar global business spanning strategy, consulting, delivery, and ecosystem partnerships. In his 10th year with IBM, Dan previously served as IBM’s US Telecommunications Industry Leader.

Across a 30+ year career, Dan has consistently operated at the intersection of technology, governance, and value creation, leading complex transformations and structuring large-scale partnerships that align incentives across customers, hyperscalers, and global delivery organizations. He is particularly recognized for designing durable operating models in fast-moving markets—balancing innovation speed with enterprise-grade risk management.

Prior to IBM, Dan was the Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Elite Medical, was the President of Public Reputation, was the Chief Revenue Officer of Commerce Data Science, and was a Partner at Accenture. Dan is also a Board Member for Profitology.

Dan is widely recognized for his expertise in complex deal structuring, and partner-led growth models, including “sell-with” and “sell-to” alliance strategies. He has built and led global teams across North America, Europe, and Asia, and is known for combining analytical rigor with pragmatic execution in high-stakes environments.

In parallel with his executive career, Dan is an academic and educator, designing and teaching graduate-level courses in negotiation, technology ventures, leadership, and decision-making under pressure. His teaching draws directly from real-world executive experience and integrates leading negotiation frameworks, Harvard Business School case studies, and live simulations.

In addition to his executive leadership, Dan is an educator and advisor on negotiation, leadership, and decision-making in high-stakes environments. His academic work reinforces his belief that long-term enterprise value is built not only through technology, but through clarity of incentives, quality of decisions, and trust earned over time.