Dan Kellett Oracle AMS GTM Leader UKI

Dan is the UK Oracle AMS GTM Leader, responsible for driving the growth of IBM’s UK Oracle AMS business through a differentiated offering that elevates managed services from traditionally reactive support to a strategic enabler of improved business outcomes, enhanced by AI‑infused operations. He brings over 25 years of leadership experience in outsourced managed services and large‑scale operational delivery across both UK public and private sectors. Dan’s career spans senior roles at IBM and Fujitsu, where he has driven significant revenue growth, built high‑performing teams, and led some of the largest and most complex managed services and ERP engagements in Europe.