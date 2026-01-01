Cristina Caballé Fuguet Vice President and Global Government Industry Leader, IBM Consulting

Cristina has more than 25 years experience in the public sector, contributing to large transformational projects with different central, regional and local government clients in the US, EMEA, APAC, and Japan. She is the lead executive sponsor of the “Preparing Governments for Future Shocks” thought and action leadership initiative, which is a collaborative program between IBM, NAPA (National Academy of Public Administration) and key government agencies and partners, to help government leaders develop a core set of capabilities to be better prepared for disruptive future events. She is an established and externally recognized industry authority who works closely with key industry decision makers. Her strong reputation and deep expertise encompasses the following key segments: Defense & Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Supply chain resilience and Journey to Cognitive Government enabled by Hybrid Cloud, Data and Artificial Intelligence.