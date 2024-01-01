Colin Connor Global Manager X-Force Intelligence

Colin Connor has 27 years of experience in cybersecurity and intelligence. Throughout his career, he has provided technical expertise and thought leadership to some of the world's most well-known brands.

At IBM, Colin leads the X-Force CTI services team that empowers clients to reduce risk through predictive, preventive and proactive intelligence. These insights are gained from brand impersonation and cyber exposure monitoring. Additionally, Colin leads the cyberthreat intelligence program assessment and training offerings to help grow and infuse intelligence into their cyber defense programs.

Outside of IBM, Colin co-leads the Cyber Threat Intelligence Capability Maturity Model (CTI-CMM). Launched in 2024, the CTI-CMM is a community-driven framework designed to provide CTI programs with a roadmap to improve stakeholder support.

Prior to IBM, Colin held leadership roles in architecture, operations and CSIRT at Raytheon, DIRECTV and AT&T. At AT&T, Colin established and became the director of an industry-recognized cyber intelligence program focused on prediction, protection and proactive planning to defend the AT&T enterprise and network backbone against advanced cyber threats. Colin is passionate about operationalizing intelligence to assist clients in enhancing their cyber defenses.