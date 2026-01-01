Chris Rosen Director, Product Management, Cloud Native PaaS & Satellite, IBM Blog

Chris Rosen is the Director of Product Management for IBM Cloud, leading the cloud-native and AI services portfolio. He oversees strategic offerings such as the Kubernetes Service, Red Hat OpenShift, Code Engine, Red Hat AI, Developer Tools, Monitoring, and Logging. With over 25 years of experience at IBM, Chris has held diverse leadership roles and plays a key role in shaping IBM Cloud’s product strategy by collaborating closely with customers, partners, development, design, research, analysts, sales, and marketing. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and an MBA from Rochester Institute of Technology.