Christine Seelig-Sellers Client Partner, IBM

Christine Seelig is a distinguished executive with over 30 years of experience in the global customer support industry, excelling in both product and service sectors. Currently serving as a Client Partner in the Telecom sector at IBM since October 2021, Christine is renowned for her high-energy leadership style and her ability to forge strong relationships across the C-suite. Her expertise encompasses client eminence, employee engagement, strategic thinking, complex turnarounds, and mega-deal solutions.

Christine has a proven track record of lowering business costs, increasing revenue, and driving profitability. Her core strengths lie in cultivating successful relationships, building alliances, and developing high-performing teams within diverse organizations. Christine's leadership is characterized by her results-oriented approach, sound decision-making abilities, and success in international business relations, global operational governance, organizational reengineering, and transformational leadership.