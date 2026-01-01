Chris Weyl Senior DevOps Engineer

I am a technology professional with significant experience, working for companies as large as IBM and as small as Santa Monica startups. I’ve done everything from performance and capacity planning, to designing and implementing storage area networks and their management tools, to full-time software engineering, to cloud engineering. As of late, my professional work has largely been focused on CI, cloud engineering and back-end development with Perl / Go, the tools that surround a modern development environment, containerization, and AWS; however, I’m somewhat of a technology omnivore. I’ve been contributing to F/OSS software for many years now.

Chances are, if I find it interesting I'll do it, and do it well :)

