Chris Marks Product Manager, Security and Compliance

Introducing Chris Marks, an addition to our Security Product Management team. He will be driving the definition of the FedRAMP/FIPS-related requirements.

Chris has worked at many Silicon Valley companies such as HPE, McAfee, Oracle, SAP, Adobe, Lockheed Martin, Brocade, and NetApp. He has kept security at the forefront of his career. Disciplines that he has mastered are Common Criteria, FIPS, FISMA, 800-53, 800-171, DoD 8500, Section 508/WCAG, Zero Trust, FedRAMP, NIST Cyber Security Framework (CSF), CMMC, etc. He also participates in several focus groups and organizations such as Cloud Security Alliance and Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP).

Chris holds a Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP) credential.

Chris also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Information Systems from the University of Phoenix.

In his spare time, he enjoys gardening, jet skiing, building electric guitars, and learning more about network security.