An IBM Distinguished Engineer and CTO Open Technology in the IBM Digital Business Group, Christopher has been involved in the architecture, design, and engineering of distributed systems for most of his 37+ year career in IT and has been actively engaged in open standards and open source development since 1999. He has technical responsibility for all of IBM's strategic open source and standards initiatives, including OpenStack, Cloud Foundry, Hyperledger Project, Open Container Initiative, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Mesos, Node.js and Docker. He represents IBM on the Hyperledger Governance Board.