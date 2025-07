Chloe Macdonald Product Manager, IBM WebSphere Application Server , IBM

Chloe Macdonald is the WW Product Manager for IBM WebSphere Application Server (WAS). She is based in New York City and has experience in both web application development and product management in the finance and tech industries before joining IBM in 2023. Chloe holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Toronto and is passionate about enhancing client satisfaction.