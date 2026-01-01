Chinmoy Das Executive Architect, IBM Payment Center

As an Executive Architect at IBM Payments Center, my focus is on consulting for electronic payment solutions, emphasizing digital assets, real-time payments, and RTGS for banks. By leveraging AI-assisted SDLC, I contribute to enhancing agentic business solutions within the payments sector while collaborating with central banks and market infrastructure to build and modernise payment systems.

With over two decades of experience in the payments industry, I specialize in architectural design for highly scalable and high throughput low latency electronic payments platforms. My expertise encompasses real-time payments(UPI), fraud detection, dispute management and GEN-AI powered cloud-native application architecture.