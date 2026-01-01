Chetan H Durgekar Cyber Security Consultant

Chetan H Durgekar is a seasoned IT professional with over 15 years of experience, including the past 8 years at IBM. He is a member of the DT Build team, specializing in Illusive and Proofpoint ITD deployments across on-premises environments. As a cybersecurity expert, Chetan brings deep hands-on knowledge in Deceptive Technology (DT), Proofpoint ITD Spotlight and Shadow, and enterprise security automation.

He works closely with platform build teams, leading integrations with PAM, Tanium, and DLP, while driving initiatives to strengthen organizational defenses through deception, risk-based access, and attack surface management. His expertise lies in blending technical execution with strategic security practices to help enterprises build resilient, future-ready systems.