Charu Tejwani Senior Product Manager, IBM

Charu Tejwani is a Senior Product Manager in the IBM Z Security Product Management group. She has been with IBM for 17 years with over half of those years spent in Product Management in Z, driving several solutions to market . She has experience with wide range of security capabilities on the Z platform but she particularly feels passionate about cryptography. She has dedicated past 2 years understanding the Quantum Cryptography threat and how best to serve Z clients with new solutions to help them prepare for the cyber attacks of the future .