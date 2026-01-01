Charlotte Ewo Fung Senior Specialist Solutions Architect, Cloud Services

Charlotte is a Senior Specialist Solutions Architect focusing on Red Hat Managed OpenShift offerings on AWS, Microsoft Azure and other public clouds. Charlotte has several years of IT experience helping customers build resilient, highly-available and cost-optimized solutions in the cloud. In her current role, Charlotte is focused on removing organizational, technical and competitive blockers of customer’s adoption of Managed OpenShift as a preferred platform for application workload deployments. Charlotte enjoys providing business value as well as having technical deep dive conversations with customers.