Charbak Roy Cloud Solution Architect, IBM Consulting

Experienced Solutions Architect with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. Skilled in DevOps, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure Platform, Google Cloud Platform(GCP), Redhat accredited professional and IBM Certified. Strong engineering background professional working as Lead Architect in Green IT revolution and founding member of Green IT Practices. Certified Cloud Solution Architect in AWS and Google.