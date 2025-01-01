Catherine Wu Program Director, Db2 for z/OS development and product management

Yan (Catherine) Wu is the Program Director for Db2 for z/OS at IBM's Silicon Valley Lab, leading Db2 for z/OS development and product management. A skilled engineering leader, her expertise spans database management, data governance, machine learning, and enterprise design thinking. Catherine is passionate about building the next generation of Db2 experts through the use of generative AI technology. She works closely with large clients to identify impactful use cases for advanced data technologies and explore how these innovations can solve complex business challenges.