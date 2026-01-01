Catherine Louise Heylings Senior Life Sciences Consultant at IBM

As a Senior Healthcare and Life Sciences Consultant at IBM, I contribute to driving digital transformation and advancing AI-powered solutions for NHS and pharmaceutical clients. With over three years of experience in analytics and consulting, I specialize in designing intelligent workflows, streamlining processes, and delivering tailored solutions to meet complex healthcare challenges. My work emphasizes collaboration, leveraging methodologies like Lean and Agile to empower teams and enable impactful outcomes.

Passionate about innovation in healthcare, I have shaped client strategies and thought leadership through contributions to IBM publications and projects. My background in biochemistry, coupled with a strong foundation in data analysis and visualization, informs my approach to solving industry-specific challenges. A dedicated advocate for mentoring and inclusivity, I actively support early professionals and initiatives that champion diversity in STEM fields.