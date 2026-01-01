Caitlyn Ong Data & AI Consultant

Equal parts business strategist and AI practitioner.

Caitlyn is a Senior Data & AI Consultant in IBM Consulting’s Data & AI Practice, specialised in AI Integration and Transformation. She brings a rare cross-functional range: the ability to go deep with engineers on integration patterns, data flows and API design whilst aligning with senior stakeholders on vision and priorities.

Caitlyn blends business acumen with technical depth to lead end‑to‑end delivery of enterprise AI solutions from discovery through implementation. From SME workshops to solution design, from SDLC to project governance.

Before moving into Tech, Caitlyn spent five years in marketing analytics at Google, a digital advertising agency and an ecommerce company. That background gave her a grounded understanding of user behaviour and commercial outcomes that continues to shape how she approaches technical problems.

She is most effective at the intersection of technical depth and business context — where the goal is not just to build, but to make it matter.