C. Bruce Dillon Principal Product Manager, IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh

C. Bruce Dillon joined the Internet Engineering Task Force in the late 1980’s to help develop remote internet access technologies, in part because he wanted to be able to work from home someday. He’s worked from home since the year 2000. Now focused on speeding digital transformation projects, by dealing with the network more productively, IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh represents a natural evolution to application-centric connectivity.