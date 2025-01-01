Brett Wachter EMEA Enterprise Marketing Transformation & Adobe Practice Lead

Brett Wachter is IBM’s EMEA Marketing Transformation and Adobe Practice Lead within the Customer Transformation consulting organization. With 25 years of digital marketing experience, he specializes in integrating marketing strategy, experience design, content, and multichannel personalization platforms. His expertise has driven large-scale digital transformations, ranging from $30–50 million, for global brands across industries.

Previously, Brett served as IBM’s North American Lead for Distribution Sector Digital Marketing Services and was the founder of IBM’s Adobe practice and partnership for Customer Transformation. He has been at the forefront of IBM’s efforts to shape the evolving digital transformation landscape, focusing on customer experience (CX) as a core driver of business innovation. His work with Adobe plays a pivotal role in transforming marketing capabilities across enterprises.

Brett’s approach to transformation is anchored in three key strategies: identifying adjacent opportunities to expand IBM’s presence in marketing and CX, collaborating with partners to redefine client business models for the experience economy, and cultivating internal champions to drive long-term success. Currently engaged in large-scale transformation projects across the MEA region, including with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, he continues to lead initiatives that redefine how brands deliver seamless and personalized customer experiences.