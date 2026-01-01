Brett Hawkins Adversary Simulation, IBM X-Force Red

Brett Hawkins has been in Information Security for several years, working for multiple Fortune 500 companies across different industries. He has focused on both offensive and defensive disciplines and is currently on the Adversary Services team at IBM X-Force Red. He holds several industry-recognized certifications and has spoken at several conferences, including Black Hat (US and EU), BlueHat, ShmooCon, DerbyCon, Wild West Hackin' Fest, BSides, and Hackers Teaching Hackers. Brett is also a member of the open-source community, as he has contributed to or authored various public tools, such as SharPersist, DueDLLigence, SCMKit, ADOKit, MLOKit, and InvisibilityCloak.