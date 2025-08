Biz Dziarmaga VP Build Americas Sales & AI Partnerships, IBM

Biz is a trusted sales leader with a strong track record of developing teams, creating business value and executing strategies that drive revenue and profit growth. She is passionate about AI and delighting clients.

Strong relationship-building skills and experience working collaboratively with diverse international teams, clients, vendors, & senior C-suite level. Biz was also EA to the CEO and Chairman of IBM, supporting Arvind Krishna.