Billy Seabrook Senior Partner, Global Chief Design Officer and ES&D Offering Leader, IBM

Billy Seabrook helps IBM clients around the world transform their digital products and experiences and unlock new forms of business and customer value. Prior to joining IBM, Billy held executive creative leadership roles at Digitas, eBay, and Citi where he managed the growth and change of the organizations and the day-to-day activities of global creative teams.

Expertise that I can tag: Human-centered product & service design, customer & employee experience transformation, brand strategy and marketing transformation, new ways of working with AI (Client Zero).