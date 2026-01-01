Benoit Vautrin IBM Infrastructure Business Development

Benoit Vautrin is a versatile IT professional with 19 years of global experience spanning entrepreneurship, sales, partnerships, and project management. Known for his highly adaptable profile, he thrives at the intersection of business and technology — bringing a solution-oriented mindset to even the most complex technical environments.

Throughout his career, Benoit has demonstrated a consistent ability to navigate diverse industries and challenges, leveraging his broad expertise to drive results and build meaningful partnerships on an international scale.