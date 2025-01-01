Bala Sivasubramanian Account Technical Leader

Bala Sivasubramanian is a results-driven leader and strategic thinker passionate about building relationships, driving meaningful change, and solving complex business challenges. He excels in leading diverse teams with a singular focus—helping customers enhance their businesses by delivering impactful solutions every day.

In addition to his leadership role, Bala is a dedicated advocate for diversity and inclusion. He leads the Pan Asian BRG and is committed to fostering inclusive environments where individuals feel valued, respected, and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work.