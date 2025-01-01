Aymen Dhaya Solutions Architect, IBM

As a Solutions Architect at IBM, I design and implement cloud and DevOps solutions for clients in various industries, such as banking and medical. My mission is to help clients achieve their business goals by leveraging the power and flexibility of cloud computing and DevOps practices. I use my expertise in cloud infrastructure, services, and security to create scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solutions. I also use my skills in machine learning algorithms, generative AI and agentic architecture.