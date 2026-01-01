Austin Zeizel Strategic Cyber Threat Analyst, IBM

Austin Zeizel is a Threat Intelligence Consultant with IBM X-Force with over 7 years of experience in cyber threat intelligence. He specializes in tracking emerging threats, adversary tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) as well as global threat actor activity. Austin delivers strategic insights and tailored reporting to help organizations anticipate, detect and respond to evolving cyber risks. His work bridges technical analysis with geopolitical context to inform security-driven decision-making.