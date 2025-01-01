Atul Dhall Vice President, Product Management and Global Solution Design for Technology Lifecycle Services, IBM

Atul Dhall, Vice President, Product Management and Global Solution Design, leads TLS Global Solution Design and MVS Product Management and directs the strategy, design, and execution of Portfolio design and Management, Offerings, and complex and large requirements. Atul’s global team focuses on MVS products and develops both Standard offerings and large, complex technical solutions for IBM clients in a broad range of industries. They are responsible for creating solutions that meet client needs, are cost-effective, and embed IBM technologies in the solutions. Before joining IBM, Atul had over 15 years of experience in the Third Party Maintenance industry, where he led multiple TPMs successfully. At IBM, he has not only created some of the most complex and large solutions, but has also championed the creation of new MVS offerings, which have resulted in new business for IBM.