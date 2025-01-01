Arnesh Batlaw Lead Product Manager, IBM Watson Assistant

Arnesh is a Lead Product Manager at IBM watsonx, specializing in AI-driven productivity and automation solutions. He focuses on developing innovative AI-powered tools that deliver measurable impact. With years of experience in AI and product strategy, Arnesh has led the development, launch, and expansion of AI products that improve user experiences and business outcomes. He is passionate about making AI more accessible and valuable for enterprise users. Before IBM, Arnesh worked in software engineering roles, contributing to enterprise technology solutions. He holds a degree in Computer Science from Harvey Mudd College through Pitzer College, with a minor in Mathematics.

