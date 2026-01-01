Aquib Junaid S Security Specialist

Aquib Junaid S is a Cybersecurity Specialist with more than seven years of experience protecting enterprise environments through Security Operations, Incident Response, Vulnerability Management, and Endpoint Security. His expertise spans Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender, Azure AD, Qualys, Sophos, Symantec, and Akamai, with a focus on threat detection, SIEM engineering, KQL-based analytics, security automation, and incident response. Beyond securing digital environments, he is passionate about sharing cybersecurity knowledge through technical writing and research. In The Bot Phenomenon, he examines how bots have evolved from simple automation tools into powerful technologies that influence businesses, cybersecurity, and everyday digital interactions.