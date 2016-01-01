Anne E. Robinson Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, IBM

Anne E. Robinson is IBM's Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

Previously, she was general counsel of Vanguard and secretary of the Vanguard funds. She was the managing director of the Office of the General Counsel, where she led Global Public Policy, Legal, Compliance, and Investment Stewardship.

Anne has extensive experience counseling boards of directors and senior executive teams on a range of legal, regulatory, and corporate governance matters across global markets. She joined Vanguard in 2016 from Citigroup, where she was managing director and general counsel for its global cards and consumer services business. She also served as managing counsel at American Express, holding a wide range of senior legal positions over her 10-year tenure at the organization. Prior to American Express, Anne served as counsel for Deloitte’s venture capital and global outsourcing organization and started her career in private law practice at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley, and McCloy.

She currently serves as an independent, non-executive director of National Grid plc and is a member of their Remuneration and Safety & Sustainability Committees.

Throughout her career, Anne has remained dedicated to advancing diversity in the legal field, for present and future generations. Her advocacy for underrepresented communities permeates her work as an industry leader. She serves on the boards of MCCA, Children’s Rights, and the Ira M. Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership at Columbia Law School. In 2023, Anne was honored as a Legend in Law at the prestigious Burton Awards, recognizing her extraordinary contributions and impact within the legal profession.

She earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Hampton University and a J.D. from Columbia Law School.