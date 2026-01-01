Anna Fernezian Sr. Product Manager - IAM Services

Anna Estadt Fernezian has been in the identity and access management industry for over 20 years with experiences in commercial and global identity solutions including 10 years in product/services development, 20 years in the payment card business and 10 plus years of US federal government experience in the issuance, delivery, and enablement of the federal ID card program. Currently, as a Senior Product Manager for IAM Services for IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Service, she manages the development of GenAI for IAM assets for the consulting practice to accelerate IAM modernization.