Ankita Rajaram Naik Research Data Scientist

Ankita Rajaram Naik is a researcher at IBM Research. Her research focuses on building reliable AI systems, with current work on the evaluation and benchmarking of tool-calling agents. She has 5+ years of industry experience and over 8 years of research experience in Natural Language Processing and machine learning.

Her broader research interests include reasoning over knowledge graphs, retrieval-based models, and graph neural networks for question answering across knowledge bases, tables, and text. Her work has been published in leading venues, including AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence, the North American Chapter of the Association for Computational Linguistics (NAACL), and the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML).

She received her M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and her undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.