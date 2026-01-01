Anindya Chaudhuri UKI Oracle Leader

Andy Chaudhuri leads IBM’s Oracle Practice across the UK and Ireland, where he is responsible for driving growth, strengthening strategic client relationships, and delivering large-scale transformation programmes powered by Oracle technologies. Under his leadership, IBM’s Oracle practice has evolved into a key pillar of the IBM's Business Application portfolio—combining deep industry expertise, AI-led innovation, and IBM’s global delivery capabilities to help clients unlock greater value from their digital core.

Since joining IBM nearly five years ago, Andy has focused on positioning the practice not just as an implementation partner, but as a long-term transformation partner—helping organisations modernise complex application estates, embed intelligent automation, and deliver resilient, scalable platforms aligned to business outcomes.